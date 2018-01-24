Lowndes County Domestic Violence Arrest

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A heated conversation leads to blows in this Lowndes County Domestic Violence arrest.

Last Thursday, January 18, officers responded to Applewood Apartments for a disturbance call.

The victim told law enforcement that she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Lejonthae Dunn.

According to the victim, while she was visiting someone, Dunn came to speak with her.

Following a headed conversation, Dunn allegedly choked her and threw her on the ground, continuing to choke her.

However, the victim was able to escape and barricaded herself in another apartment.

Lowndes County Deputies arrested Lejonthae Dunn yesterday afternoon and have charged him with Domestic Violence/Aggravated Assault.

Bond has not been set.

Lejonthae Dunn

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

8 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Move over, Dolly: Monkeys cloned; a step closer to people?
Read More»
8 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Gymnastics doctor awaits sentence after victim statements
Read More»
8 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Big Apple Circus clown resigns over sexual misconduct
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup