LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A heated conversation leads to blows in this Lowndes County Domestic Violence arrest.

Last Thursday, January 18, officers responded to Applewood Apartments for a disturbance call.

The victim told law enforcement that she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Lejonthae Dunn.

According to the victim, while she was visiting someone, Dunn came to speak with her.

Following a headed conversation, Dunn allegedly choked her and threw her on the ground, continuing to choke her.

However, the victim was able to escape and barricaded herself in another apartment.

Lowndes County Deputies arrested Lejonthae Dunn yesterday afternoon and have charged him with Domestic Violence/Aggravated Assault.

Bond has not been set.