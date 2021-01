LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A pursuit through two counties and two states lands a Lowndes County driver in jail.

Now, 39-year-old Tabitha Hines is charged with felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies tried to stop Hines on Highway 82 on Tuesday evening.

She didn’t stop and eventually went into Lamar County, Alabama before wrecking on Highway 50 in Lowndes County.