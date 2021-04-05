Lowndes County EMA announces upcoming tornado siren tests

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s no need to be alarmed– that’s what Lowndes County EMA director Cindy Lawrence has to say about upcoming tornado siren tests.

In a statement Monday, Lawrence announced a siren test for Lowndes County Tuesday, April 6th, at 10 a.m.

The sirens will be tested to make sure they are fully operational in the event of severe weather.

That’s where you come in. Lawrence said the department needs your help to determine the effectiveness of the sirens.

If a siren is not functioning in your area, please call EMA office at 662-329-5110.

Please do not call 911 when reporting an issue with the siren.