Lowndes County EMA, Homeless Coalition work to open cooling shelter

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition and the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency are planning to open a cooling shelter at the Redeemer Church on 187 Plymouth Road in Columbus.

The shelter is expected to be open by Thursday, June 29, and remain open until Saturday, July 1.

Communities members needing a place to keep cool will be able to visit the shelter from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions, contact the GTRHC at (662)549-2643 or email them at GTRHC2014@gmail.com

