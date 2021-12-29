Lowndes County EMA prepping for severe weather threat

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials from The Lowndes County EMA are preparing for the challenges the next severe storm will present ahead of New Years.

Director Cindy Lawrence says there is a limited supply of storm shelters.

There county three schools available and some shelters owned by residents in the area.

As we are in the holiday season, the Lowndes County population is expected to be higher with some visitors.

Lawrence offers advice as we prepare for the severe weather event.

“One thing we tell people is to try to find the safest place in your home. Stay inside in case you hear tornado sirens or from your phone you have been given an alert saying that there’s a tornado warning. And when you get that warning go to your safe place,” said Director Cindy Lawrence.

Because of the rapid increase of Omicron cases, the Lowndes County EMA is limiting capacity in its shelters.