Lowndes County family displaced by house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus family has been displaced after a house fire Sunday evening and says having a plan saved their lives. The fire happened on Belle Circle. According to the family, the fire started Sunday around 2 pm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Everyone made it out of the home safely.

“Have a plan, have a plan, be calm, especially when you have children involved because they feed off of your emotions. My son saw how I reacted to a point, and it kind of startled him and got him upset and bothered, so I say have a plan and make sure everybody knows the plan to execute it properly, Mrs. Williams said.”

Local organizations are pitching in to help this family.