Lowndes County flags half-staff in honor of Roger Short

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County honors former Recreation Director Roger Short by lowering flags to half-staff.

The Board of Supervisors ordered all flags be lowered at county-owned facilities through Monday morning.

Short died early Thursday morning of natural causes.

He was active in the community as a sporting official for high school sports, USA Softball, and city and county-owned recreation facilities.

Visitation services for Roger Short will be tomorrow afternoon, beginning at 2 o’clock, at Lowndes Funeral Home.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.

