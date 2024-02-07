Lowndes County fugitive is in custody

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A fugitive from justice is back in the Lowndes County jail thanks to help from the public.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Quindarious Robertson, who was wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Moments after featuring Robertson on its featured fugitive page, the sheriff’s office began getting tips from area residents.

Robertson ultimately turned himself into the Columbus Police Department.

He is in the Lowndes County Jail awaiting his initial appearance on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon or other means to produce death.

