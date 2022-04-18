Lowndes County gets a new road manager

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County has a new road manager, and he’s a familiar face in the department.

At today’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted to hire Mike Aldridge to replace the retiring Ronnie Burns.

Aldridge spent several years in the Lowndes County Road Department, working his way up to Assistant Road Manager under Burns.

He retired from the department last year. But decided to throw his hat in the ring when the manager opened up.

Supervisors say Aldridge knows the roads, the department, and the crews, and they expect a smooth transition.

“And again, we think it’s a good move, for the county, give some consistency there. Obviously, Ronnie has some large shoes to fill. He has done an excellent job for the county, and it’s going to be hard to replace him, but we feel like with Mike we’re getting close to doing that for sure,” said Trip Hairston, President of Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors set Aldridge’s salary at $90,000 a year.