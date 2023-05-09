Lowndes County grand jury indicts man on child sex crime

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was indicted on a child sex crime.

59-year-old James Earl Malone was charged with sexual battery.

A Lowndes County grand jury also said he can be prosecuted as a habitual offender.

Malone has prior convictions of domestic violence and the sale of cocaine.

Prosecutors alleged Malone had sex with a child under the age of 14 in October 2022.

A court date has not been set.

