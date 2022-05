Lowndes County Grand Jury issues indictment in 2020 shooting death

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – A Lowndes County grand jury returns a murder indictment in a Columbus homicide.

Tyler Blackwell was recently indicted.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Xavier Johnson in April 2020.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of 5th Street South.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument.