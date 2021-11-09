Lowndes County grand jury recently indicted Jatavis Williams

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jatavis Williams has been indicted on a murder charge.

A Lowndes County grand jury recently indicted him.

No court date has been set.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North.

The incident happened on November 9, 2020.

Investigators believe Walker was shot in the street and ran onto the front porch of a nearby home.

Walker died at the scene.

At the time, Columbus police told WCBI they believed Walker and the suspect knew each other since Walker walked up to the Jeep and then got into an argument.