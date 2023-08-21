Lowndes County grand jury returns indictment in deadly shooting case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County grand jury returned an indictment in a deadly shooting.

Jonathan Slaughter is facing a manslaughter charge.

No trial date has been set for the case.

Amarcus McMillian was shot in May 2022 at a Waterworks Road apartment.

Slaughter turned himself in to the police after the shooting.

A woman was also injured in the gunfire.

The grand jury seemingly did not return an indictment for that portion of the case.

