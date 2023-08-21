Lowndes County grand jury returns indictment in deadly shooting case
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County grand jury returned an indictment in a deadly shooting.
Jonathan Slaughter is facing a manslaughter charge.
No trial date has been set for the case.
Amarcus McMillian was shot in May 2022 at a Waterworks Road apartment.
Slaughter turned himself in to the police after the shooting.
A woman was also injured in the gunfire.
The grand jury seemingly did not return an indictment for that portion of the case.
