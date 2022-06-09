Lowndes County has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against former board president Harry Sanders.

A long-time employee of Lowndes County filed the suit against the Supervisor and in turn, the county.

Cynthia Thompson, the county’s administrative secretary, filed the federal suit against Sanders more than a year ago.

All parties agreed to the settlement terms and to keep the outcome confidential.

Thompson alleged that during Sanders’ tenure as board president, he assaulted her – both verbally and physically in a sexual nature.

Thompson resigned after nearly 25 years with the county. She was supervised by Ralph Billingsley who was fired by Sanders and the board of supervisors, leaving her, she said, with no protection in the workplace.

The case was settled on May 31st. According to the minutes of the Lowndes County Supervisors, there is no public accounting for settling the lawsuit, including an amount that may have been paid by the bonded insurance company for Lowndes County. There is, however, a notation from an executive session on May 31st referencing a discussion of a legal matter and lawsuit.

Former County Administrator Ralph Billingsley goes to court in October for his Federal Age Discrimination lawsuit against Lowndes County, and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman.