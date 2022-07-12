Lowndes County Helping Hands host annual fan drive

Written by Victoria Bailey

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For many people, as the temperature cranks up, in the magnolia state, we dial down our cooling units.

For others, cooling off can be a challenge.

“I’m very very blessed by God for people to help others,” said Carlos Smith.

Columbus resident Carlos Smith is talking about the Lowndes County Helping Hands Annual Fan Drive.

“Since May 1st we’ve given away 124 fans and right now on site we have 10 fans in the building but we got 30 on order that are coming this week,” said Jennifer Garrard, Helping Hands Executive Director.

With the temperature fixed in the 90s for the rest of the week, Smith says he is thankful for this service.

“With the heat and it being so hot, it’s very good. And it helps out a lot because it keeps it cool in the heat and the water they’ve been supplying and everything it’s a big help,” said Smith.

If you are interested in making a donation but concerned about the cost organizers say steer clear of the expensive fans.

“A lot of people bring floor fans and I think you can get those for just 20 dollars or a little under. Some people will bring the tabletop oscillating fans. I know that I have bought some of those for like $15. We’ll just take anything they are grateful anything that will move the air this time of year,” said Gerrard.

Helping Hands has been serving the Columbus area for more than 30 years.

Smith says he hopes the group will continue making a difference in the lives of Columbus residents.

“Thank the people I have a fan that I’ve been given and it makes me smile!! it makes me smile,” said Smith.

The fan drive is just one of the many services helping hands offer.

They will be collecting fans throughout the summer months then switch to collecting blankets for the winter months.