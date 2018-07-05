Lowndes County home destroyed in mid-day fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County family is homeless following a destructive house fire.
The blaze started just after 12 Thursday afternoon at the Concord Road home.
Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the owners heard a pop and then saw flames.
It’s believed the fire started in a bedroom.
An exact cause is unknown and remains under investigation.
The family did not have insurance.
Now, the Red Cross is assisting them with a place to stay.
The house was a total loss.