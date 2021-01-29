Lowndes County home goes up in flames early Friday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County house goes up in flames this morning.

The fire happened about 8 AM in the 19 hundred block of John Smart Road in Crawford.

- Advertisement -

Volunteer firefighters from Lowndes County’s District 4, 5, and 2 stations battled the blaze.

When firemen arrived flames had spread through the house.

No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says an electric issue may have caused the fire but that remains under investigation.