Lowndes County home went up in flames Wednesday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County home goes in flames this morning.

The fire happened on North Spurline Road at about 11 AM.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says it appears the fire started in the carport and went into the attic.

Investigators believe the fire could be electrical in nature.

No one at the home was injured.

District One and two volunteer fire departments, along with Columbus Air Force Base firemen put out the flames.

The home is considered a loss.