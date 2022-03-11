Lowndes County inmate facing another charge after escaping custody

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County inmate is facing another charge after briefly escaping from custody.

42-year-old Bobby Joe Stafford Jr. was wanted for possession of stolen property.

He’s now also charged with escape.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says while Stafford being brought to Columbus from Monroe County he kicked out the window of a patrol vehicle.

When the transport officer went to check on the window, Stafford jumped through the window.

He was quickly captured by the officer near Highway 45 and Cal-Kolola Road and remains in jail.

Stafford was also wanted in Lamar County, Alabama.