Lowndes County investigators identify suspect in murder case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning new information about the deadly shooting in Lowndes County and the man wanted for murder.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Julius Wilson.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies are looking for 21-year-old Bobby Childs Jr.

Investigators believe he could be driving a grey or gold Ford Crown Victoria.

The Mississippi license plate for that car is LTG 5103.

Hawkins said Childs is armed and dangerous. If you know where he is call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

Deputies believe Childs pulled the trigger in a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Jess Lyons Road.

Hawkins said when deputies arrived they found that Wilson had been shot in the upper part of the body.

Witnesses told investigators Childs was arguing with a female at the apartment complex. A child then called a family member who drove to the apartment.

That’s when deputies believe Wilson and Childs started arguing and that led to the gunfire.

“Far too often we do see people trying to settle their differences with guns, instead of trying to talk it out or pick up their phone and call 911 and let law enforcement get involved. And the results of that we see in incidents like this that occur. It’s very unfortunate that this is going on in our society today, but we have started to see it more often than we’d like,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

The shooting remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter