Lowndes County investigators pull car out of Officers Lake

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lead them to a car submerged in a local lake.

The car was pulled out of Officers Lake near Proffitt’s Porch.

Lowndes County investigators said they were told about the car in the water and a dive team later found the car.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the retrieval team is bringing the vehicle up. It will be moved to the sheriff’s department for further analysis.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

