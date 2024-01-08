Lowndes County investigators search for missing man

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -It’s been seven days since anyone has seen 30-year-old Jacob Samuel Krueger.

Just after midnight on January 1, Krueger was seen in the 400 block of Williams Road in Lowndes County. But investigators don’t know which way he headed.

He was described by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as 30 years old with red hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a tan jacket, khaki pants, a black short-sleeved shirt, and tennis shoes.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Krueger is originally from West Burlington, Iowa.

Family members said Krueger suffers from a medical condition that may make it difficult for him to make decisions in his own best interest.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X