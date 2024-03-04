Lowndes County investigators seek answers in weekend shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators are trying to piece together a case from this weekend.

A man was apparently hit by shrapnel during a shooting.

The sheriff’s department was contacted by the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus.

From what detectives know so far, the shooting happened at the intersection of New Hope Road and Casey Lane. A white car pulled up to the intersection and someone allegedly opened fire.

That’s when the victim was hit by shrapnel.

If you have any information, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (662)328-6788.

