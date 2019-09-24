Lowndes County is now approved for FEMA assistance

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been seven months since the EF-3 tornado swept through parts of Columbus, but help has finally arrived.

Tuesday marked the beginning of a new chapter.

For a while, it was uncertain if change was going to come to those affected by the storm, but today they have a chance to find a new normal.

On Friday, Lowndes County and Columbus City leaders got some long-awaited good news. Lowndes County was approved for FEMA individual assistance.

That’s clearing the way for families and property owners to receive help with damages caused by February’s tornado.

Greg Mixon said he’s prayed for this day.

“It’s disappointing, but then again it’s a blessing too because people are helping me rebuild my house and a lot of people are not that lucky, so I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m just happy I’m going to have a roof over my head, ” said Mixon.

Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said before residents can get help, there are a couple of steps to follow.

“The first thing every citizen needs to do is call 1-800-621-3362. They can actually register, they’ll get a number, once they receive that number then they can come into the disaster recovery center, ” said Lawrence.

East Columbus Gym will serve as the assistance center.

Homeowners and property owners will need to be prepared with some paperwork and proof of residency.

“If they’ve already repaired their homes they just need to bring in their documentation where there homes were destroyed and the documentation and they are the homeowners and any receipts they may have in they have unmet needs they can request that also, ” said Lawrence.

Lawrence is hopeful everyone affected can now find peace.

“It’s a very good day because we still have people that were a part of the disaster and still need assistance, still have unmet needs. With FEMA coming in they will be able to assist them with those unmet needs. This is the new normal. You may not go back to where you were on February 23rd but this is your new normal and we will try to assist you as best we can, ” said Lawrence.

” It’s just a blessing you know. I’m glad FEMA came in to help these other people around here is they need assistance for their houses also,” said Mixon.

Lawrence said the East Columbus Gym will open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. The first day will begin on September 27.

If you have any questions on registration click here.