Lowndes County jury found man guilty of child sex crimes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury finds a man guilty of child sex crimes.

Ryan Scott Perrigin’s sexual battery case started earlier this week.

Jurors returned the guilty verdict on the two counts of sexual battery late Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors accused Perrigin of having sex with a 12-year-old back in July and August of 2019.

Perrigin was 40 years old when he was arrested by Lowndes County investigators in 2019.

Sentencing will be Thursday, May 27. The maximum sentence is life in prison.