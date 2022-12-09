Lowndes County jury reaches verdict in Terry Macon murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury has reached a verdict in a murder trial.

Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and reached a verdict late Friday evening.

Macon has been found guilty of Manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison for the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter.

Columbus police said the men got into an argument on 22nd Avenue North in Columbus, and that argument led to gunfire.

Macon’s stepdaughter was reportedly pregnant with Buckhalter’s child at the time, and investigators believed that the argument involved the child.

Investigators and witnesses have all testified this week.

