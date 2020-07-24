Lowndes County Leaders Consider Issuing Mask Mandate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The continuous rise of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Lowndes County is prompting supervisors to take action.

County leaders are now looking at implementing a mask mandate.

On Monday, supervisors will consider adopting a resolution asking the governor to add them to the list of counties where masks are required.

The board made this decision during Friday’s work session.

Under the governor’s executive order, individuals will have to wear masks while at public gatherings or in a shopping environment, and it also limits social gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.

The board said the governor has already indicated he’ll add a county to his list if they request it.

Supervisors believe this is one way to help curb the virus from spreading in the county.

“Somebody may be walking around that have it that really doesn’t know it and they could infect somebody if they don’t have a mask on or vice versa,” said John Holliman, district 3 supervisor and vice president.

“It’s important that we wear masks,” said Jeff Smith, district 4 supervisor. “We are concerned about the health and safety of the citizens of Lowndes County, and we want to do everything we possibly can to be able to decrease the numbers and the exposure possibilities by not wearing masks.”

According to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant there have been 37 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Monday’s emergency meeting will begin at 9 A.M. at the Lowndes County Courthouse.