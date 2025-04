Lowndes County leaders ratify emergency flooding declaration

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors take another step in the flooding disaster process.

At April 15’s board meeting, county leaders ratified an emergency declaration.

This comes after storms brought high winds and rain on April 5.

A number of homes and roads were flooded in the Steens and east Columbus areas.

The state of Mississippi has applied for a federal disaster declaration because of the storm system.

