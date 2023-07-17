Lowndes County leaders step up to shut down illegal dumping

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County leaders are stepping up efforts to clean things up.

Supervisors, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Justice Court have been working together to cut down on illegal dumping in the county and punish the people doing that dumping.

The county has an investigator dedicated to dealing with dumping. Now, supervisors are also calling for stepped-up prosecution.

The sheriff’s office is stepping up surveillance by deploying some of its cameras to gather evidence and track the trashers.

“In general, it’s hard to prosecute a case that hasn’t been brought to before the Justice Court, and it’s hard for the Prosecutor to bring a case when he doesn’t have good evidence to bring that case to Justice Court. And it’s hard to get good evidence when you don’t have good cameras. So, all of those things play into one another. We plan, what we plan to do is to increase the availability of those three things to allow more prosecutions to happen,” said Trip Hairston, Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President.

If you know of an area that’s being used as an illegal dump site, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

