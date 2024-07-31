Lowndes County makes more room for county offices

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is buying up more real estate to make room for county offices.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approved purchasing the current home of the Golden Triangle Development LINK.

The LINK is building new headquarters near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

For the past few years, the economic development group has operated out of a building in the 1100 block of Main Street in Columbus.

That building is across the street from the Lowndes County Tax Office and Administration Building.

Supervisors plan to move the Tax Assessor’s office and possibly set aside offices for some Supervisors there.

The $700,000 purchase will be spread out over three years, and Supervisors have found a cost-effective way to pay for it.

“It is a mandatory, statutory mill that he assesses for the use of the Assessor, and he returns whatever money’s not used, over his budget, he returns it to the general fund. Last year, it was well over $200,000. And so, we’ll use that excess payment that would generally go back to the general fund to pay these payments over the three years,” said LCBS President Trip Hairston.

The Tax Collector’s Office will remain where it is, so there will be no change as far as where people go to pay property taxes and get car tags.

There is no timeline yet for the sale and move.

