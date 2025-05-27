Lowndes County man arrested for punching an officer in the face

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man has been accused of punching a Columbus police officer in the face.

34-year-old Cory White was charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, burglary of a vehicle, and drug charges.

Columbus Police PIO Bryan Moore said an officer was inside Love’s Travel Stop this past weekend when employees alerted him that someone had gone inside his police cruiser.

The officer confronted White, who said he was looking for another cop.

White was then accused of punching the officer in the face, but was eventually arrested.

Bond has not been set for White.

