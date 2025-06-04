Lowndes County Man Charged in Series of Armed Robberies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is facing multiple charges after deputies connected him to a string of recent armed robberies.

Brandon Baker was arrested in connection with three separate incidents: the March 31 attempted armed robbery at the Dollar General in Artesia, the April 1 armed robbery at the State Line Fuel Center, and the May 3 robbery of the Family Dollar store on Tabernacle Road.

He also faces an aggravated assault charge related to the Dollar General case.

During his arrest, investigators searched Baker’s Wren Street home and reportedly found evidence linking him to the crimes.

In total, Baker is charged with three counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, and one count each of disorderly conduct and domestic violence.

His bond has been set at more than $425,000.

The investigation is ongoing.