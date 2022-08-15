Lowndes County man facing charges in store robbery and home burglary

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is facing charges in two Dollar General robberies and home burglary.

Ty Ranch was indicted on three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of burglary.

The charges stem from three incidents this past March and April.

Ranch is accused of robbing a Dollar General in March.

A few days later in April, he’s accused of robbing another DG store on Pleasant Hill Road and duct taping two employees.

Six days after that hold-up, investigators believe Ranch broke into a home and also duct taped a 12-year-old girl.

Other arrests were made in the investigation and indictments could be handed down soon.