Lowndes County man found guilty of multiple charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man has been found guilty of multiple charges, including aggravated assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping. All of those charges have a firearm enhancement.

Donavan Prather was accused of pistol-whipping the victim and taking his money. Prather was also charged with kidnapping the victim.

Investigators say the incident happened in September of last year.

Sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow.

Brandon Runnels will face the same charges when he goes to court.