LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man has been accused of sexually abusing a child.

18-year-old Gauge Barksdale is charged with sexual battery.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the detectives received a report about the alleged abuse and a forensic interview was completed with the victim.

Investigators tell WCBI the child is under the age of 14.

Hawkins says this arrest comes after someone saw something that was not right and reported it to deputies.

The bond for Barksdale is 25,000 dollars.