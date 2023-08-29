Lowndes County man, his son face charges after weekend fight

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man and his son are facing two charges after a fight over the weekend.

32-year-old Dekkar Fleming was charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Fleming and the victim got into an argument this past weekend.

Hawkins told WCBI the victim threw the first punch but was later hit so hard they had broken bones in their face.

Fleming was also accused of taking the victim’s cell phone.

Fleming’s juvenile son is also facing a simple assault charge.

