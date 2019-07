LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI.)- A Lowndes County man that was injured in a fireworks accident is in stable condition.

On the Fourth on July around 10 pm , 34-year-old Montrell Turner received facial trauma while shooting fireworks.

Turner underwent surgery at a Jackson hospital to treat a gash in his eyeball and a broken bone near his eye.

Mayor Deane Parson of Crawford says her nephew is on the road to recovery.