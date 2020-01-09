Lowndes County Man Killed During “Freak Accident” On Hunting Trip

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is killed after a tree he cut down landed on him.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the “freak accident” happened off Barton Ferry Road on Wednesday.

Todd Waldrop, 42, was penned under the tree in about two feet of water.

Merchant tells WCBI it appears the tree may have been hallow when Waldrop cut into it, while on a hunting trip.

Waldrop was found late Wednesday night by his wife and friend after they went looking for him.