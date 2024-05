Lowndes County man pleads guilty to child sex crime

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man pleaded guilty to a child sex crime.

46-year-old Nathaniel Hayden pleaded guilty this week to sexual battery.

Prosecutors said he sexually abused a six-year-old in July 2022.

Hayden was ordered to serve 20 years in prison and five years of probation.

