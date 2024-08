Lowndes County man pleads guilty to touching 13-year-old

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man has pleaded guilty to a child sex crime.

35-year-old Jestin Ray was ordered to serve six years in prison for molestation.

Prosecutors accused Ray of touching a 13-year-old in March 2020.

His guilty plea came recently in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

