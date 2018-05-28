A Lowndes County Man Pleas Guilty To Murder

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man will spend the next 35 years in prison for a deadly shooting.

Arthur Kennedy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

The deadly shooting happened on New Year’s Day in 2015, at the former Heidi Ho Club on 22nd Street.

Timothy Barker was killed after the shots were fired.

Kennedy was the DJ at the club that night.

At the time of his arrest, Kennedy assumed his brother’s name of Bill Lee Kennedy.

Investigators got his real identity and his brother later pled guilty to murder in an unrelated case.