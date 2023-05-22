Lowndes County man re-sentenced in deadly armed robbery case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was re-sentenced in a deadly armed robbery case.

Cortez Williams originally pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder in 2019. That plea and his sentence of 20 years were overturned.

Monday, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was ordered to serve more than 11 years in prison.

Williams was also given credit for time served for the crime since his arrest in 2011.

He must return to court in one year.

Eddie Bankhead was killed during the July 2011 hold-up at this College Street home.

Omar Beard, Michael Ross, and Derrick Bankhead were all convicted or pleaded guilty to the crime.

The Attorney General’s office handled Williams’s most recent guilty plea.

