Lowndes County man released from hospital now in jail

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man recently released from the hospital is now in jail.

Troy Sopha is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Sopha was stabbed several weeks ago during a domestic violence incident by the victim.

Sopha had been hospitalized.

Investigators believe he went back to the victim’s home and she called 9-1-1. That’s when Sopha was arrested and charged from the previous incident.