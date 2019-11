LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County mother was indicted on neglect charges.

A grand jury charged Britney Brooks with five counts of contributing to the neglect of a child.

She was arrested back in July when a naked two-year-old was found walking on Robin Circle.

Neighbors found the child about 2 a.m.

Four children were living at the home where Brooks and Alejandro Martinez were arrested.

At the time, deputies told WCBI the living conditions were deplorable.