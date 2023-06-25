Lowndes County MSU Alumni chapter hostS blood drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County MSU Alumni chapter seeks to raise awareness surrounding the national blood shortage.

The national shortage reached an all-time high during that pandemic, yet Mississippi’s blood shortage pre-dates the pandemic and continues to remain short in supply.

On June 24, the Alumni Chapter partnered with Vitalant, hoping to engage with local community members by bringing the blood drive to them.

Chapter President Adrienne Morris MORRIS offers some advice for those looking to donate.

“There are different populations that may find it difficult to be able to donate blood, whether they may have health conditions or maybe they find out they are anemic,” Morris said. “The most important thing we try to tell donors when they are getting prepared to come to donate blood is to make sure to eat a great meal to arrive on time for your appointment and just be prepared to meet with the Vitalent representatives and they will help you through the process. ”

The Lowndes County MSU Alumni Chapter is looking to host more blood drives.

