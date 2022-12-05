Lowndes County murder trial begins opening statements

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial is underway in Lowndes County.

A jury was seated late this afternoon, and opening arguments began in the trial of Terry Macon.

Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter.

Columbus Police said the two men got into an argument on 22nd Avenue North in Columbus, and that argument led to gunfire.

Macon’s stepdaughter was reportedly pregnant with Buckhalter’s child at the time, and investigators believed that the argument involved the child.

The trial could last all week.

