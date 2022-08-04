Lowndes County murder trial is scheduled to go to the jury

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County murder trial is scheduled to go to the jury tomorrow morning.

The prosecution and defense have both rested.

Curtis Lathan is charged with second degree murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Arykah White in July 2019.

The shooting happened outside of a birthday party at the Propst Park Community Activity Center.

Investigators believe White was an innocent bystander.

The trial started Monday.