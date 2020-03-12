Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force continues to fight opioid crisis

When they arrive on a scene these guys face a lot of unknowns. From how a suspect on drugs will react to what could be in those substances.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Every day law enforcement officers face dangers on the job. Some are obvious – others aren’t.

They have to know what they’re doing when handling drugs.

The Narcotics Team is making sure all deputies know how to handle themselves and their evidence carefully.

“When you buy a drug or get a drug you never know what you’re getting,” said Lowndes County Captain Brian Turner.

Turner is the Commander of the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force. He says deputies must go through intense training before responding to a call.

“We get trained on our STBA’s which is our self-contained breathing apparatus. Some narcotics for instance, like methamphetamine manufacturing, you have to use these types of items to clean up the lab,” said Turner.

The Narcotics Task Force responds to 20 to 30 calls a month.

That’s why deputies always keep protective gear ready for a crime scene.

“They need to glove up because a lot of these drugs are hazardous to touch. You don’t have to inhale them, you don’t have to touch them, just to touch it can hurt you,” said Turner.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said fentanyl was one of the most dangerous narcotics on the street. Just coming into contact with it can trigger an overdose or cause death.

“We’re training them to identify these drugs and know how to handle these drugs. Using personal protective equipment like gloves, masks so they don’t come in contact with these drugs and actually overdose from coming in contact with it,” said Hawkins.

And if an overdose does occur, deputies have back-up.

“Narcan helps clear up the overdoses. When someone does overdose we can administer this to them to help them come out of that overdose. It may take more than one dosage but we can get medical assistance to assist them,” said Turner.

“This particular drug reverse the effects of the opioids that we find out here on the streets. Things like fentanyl we can come into contact with. We just want to keep our officers safe and keep sure they get home every night,” said Hawkins.

Deputies want to remind people that if you find an unidentified substance, don’t handle it, call them first.