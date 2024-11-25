Lowndes County Narcotics Unit deals setback to local drug dealers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Narcotics Unit, also known as the STING Unit, has dealt local drug dealers another setback.

Several are indicted this week in various counts related to drug trafficking and illegally possessing firearms.

In February the STING Unit began an investigation into a group of people suspected of obtaining and distributing methamphetamine.

Agents also began receiving complaints from citizens and tips through the Crime Stoppers App concerning this same group.

In June, a search warrant was served at 445 Waring Road which led to more drugs and further corroborated the cases.

Four individuals were arrested and charged through Lowndes County Justice Court with various counts of drug offenses.

This case was presented to a Federal Grand Jury where charges were brought.

Jacquelyne Leiataua was indicted and charged with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a weapon in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Charles Farrar Jr. was indicted and charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

John Allen Glover was indicted and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

William Lyons was indicted and charged with distribution of methamphetamine aiding and abetting.

All four have been arraigned by a Federal Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

