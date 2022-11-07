Lowndes County officially approves of multi-billion dollar aluminum project

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is officially on board for a multi-billion dollar aluminum mill project.

Supervisors passed a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Steel Dynamics and its affiliate Aluminum Dynamics to bring a $2 billion aluminum mill to Lowndes County.

In a Special Session last week, state lawmakers approved an $81 million upfront investment along with $245 million in bonds to bring the project to Mississippi.

Today’s resolution formalizes Lowndes County’s obligations under the agreement.

The mill is expected to bring around 1,000 new, full-time jobs to the area.

